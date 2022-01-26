One person dead, two hurt in crash on Disraeli Freeway bridge involving front-end loader

One person is dead and two others are injured following a crash on the northbound lanes Disraeli Freeway bridge on Tuesday night.

The crash, which took place around 10:30 p.m., involved a front-end loader,

Winnipeg police allege the crash occurred when the driver of a car sped up in an attempt to pass the snow-clearing vehicle. Police said the driver then lost control and crashed into the loader.

According to the police, crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extricated the driver and front passenger from the car involved in the crash.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The front passenger, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was also a teenager in the car who was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

The traffic division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7085.