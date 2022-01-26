One person dead, two hurt in crash on Disraeli Freeway bridge involving front-end loader
One person is dead and two others are injured following a crash on the northbound lanes Disraeli Freeway bridge on Tuesday night.
The crash, which took place around 10:30 p.m., involved a front-end loader,
Winnipeg police allege the crash occurred when the driver of a car sped up in an attempt to pass the snow-clearing vehicle. Police said the driver then lost control and crashed into the loader.
According to the police, crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extricated the driver and front passenger from the car involved in the crash.
The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The front passenger, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There was also a teenager in the car who was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.
The traffic division is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-7085.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau decries 'fringe' views of some in trucker convoy, as police prepare for its arrival in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is decrying the 'fringe' views among some of those who are supporting the trucker convoy making its way to Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other policies they feel infringe on their freedoms.
CRA to send out new round of letters checking eligibility from CERB recipients
The Canada Revenue Agency is sending out a new round of letters to pandemic aid recipients to verify they were eligible for the help, and warning of potential need for repayments.
Severe COVID-19 illness trends still rising in most regions, Canada's top doctor says
Canada's top doctor says even though the average daily COVID-19 case count across the country is down 30 per cent compared to last week, it's not an accurate reflection of the state of the pandemic.
India arrests 6 in illegal immigration crackdown following Canada-U.S. border tragedy
Indian police have detained six people in a crackdown on illegal immigration after four Indians were found frozen to death near the border between Canada and the U.S. last week, officials said on Thursday.
'It's about money, not people:' Immigration experts describe human smuggling business
Police in a western state of India have begun delving deeper into the deaths of four Indian migrants whose bodies were found in Manitoba just short of the Canada-U. S. border.
CTV NEWS IN AFGHANISTAN | Wracked by war and drought, some Afghan families selling young girls into marriage
Crushing poverty is forcing displaced people in Afghanistan to make some very desperate choices, including selling organs or even their own girls into marriage to adult men.
Ukrainian soldier arrested after five shot dead at military plant
Ukrainian police on Thursday detained a National Guard soldier who shot security guards at a military factory for unknown reasons, killing five people and injuring five others, the interior minister said in a Facebook post.
Canada extends military operation in Ukraine for three years
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday the extension of Operation UNIFIER for three years, and the deployment of 60 more troops to Ukraine in the coming days.
5 things to know for Thursday, January 27, 2022
The CRA is sending letters to check the eligibility of CERB recipients, Dr. Tam says severe COVID-19 illness trends are rising, and Ottawa is getting ready for protesting truckers. Here's what you need today.
Regina
-
Sask. premier hints at lifting restrictions as COVID-19 cases begin to crest
Saskatchewan’s premier is hinting some COVID-19 restrictions could soon be lifted, saying current measures may have run their course.
-
Memories of residential schools, recent discoveries of unmarked graves taking mental toll on many
Whether its memories of attending them, or the recent discoveries of unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools, many people have been mentally strained by the former schools.
-
Former doctor accused of sexual assault denies allegations during testimony
Sylvester Ukabam, a former Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting five female patients, continued to deny allegations made against him from the witness stand on Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert man pleads guilty in murders of parents, 7-year-old son
Nathaniel Carrier has pleaded guilty to first degree murder in connection to the death of his son and second degree murder in connection to the deaths of his parents.
-
1,194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. as active cases continue to decline
Saskatchewan reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with six more deaths, however active cases are down again.
-
Popular Saskatoon restaurant Leyda's Café closing its doors
A popular Riversdale restaurant says it's putting a "pause" on its operations.
Northern Ontario
-
Trudeau decries 'fringe' views of some in trucker convoy, as police prepare for its arrival in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is decrying the 'fringe' views among some of those who are supporting the trucker convoy making its way to Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other policies they feel infringe on their freedoms.
-
Ontario woman signs $12,748 furnace contract after being offered free doorbell
An Ontario woman who says she was offered a free doorbell by a salesperson said she wishes she didn't then sign a 15-year contract for a furnace that will cost her $12,748.
-
CRA to send out new round of letters checking eligibility from CERB recipients
The Canada Revenue Agency is sending out a new round of letters to pandemic aid recipients to verify they were eligible for the help, and warning of potential need for repayments.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 22 more deaths as hospitalization records continue to fall
Tuesday’s report of 1,377 COVID-19 patients in hospital was revised to a pandemic-high 1,443 on Wednesday.
-
Brawl between player, fan erupts in the stands at Alta. junior game after mom pushed: coach
A junior hockey player in Stony Plain, Alta., has been suspended for eight games after he went into the stands to fight a fan, but his coach says he was defending his mom at the time.
-
Trudeau decries 'fringe' views of some in trucker convoy, as police prepare for its arrival in Ottawa
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is decrying the 'fringe' views among some of those who are supporting the trucker convoy making its way to Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other policies they feel infringe on their freedoms.
Toronto
-
Popcorn will be allowed at Ontario movie theatres when COVID-19 restrictions lift
Popcorn will once again be on the menu at movie theatres in Ontario when they are allowed to reopen next Monday.
-
Ontario chief medical officer to hold briefing updating public on COVID-19 situation
Ontario's chief medical officer of health is set to provide an update today on the COVID-19 situation in the province.
-
Mother breaks window to help 10-month old baby escape apartment fire
A family is breathing a sigh of relief after a terrifying fire at an apartment in Etobicoke forced a mother to break a second-floor window to save her 10-month-old daughter.
Calgary
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 22 more deaths as hospitalization records continue to fall
Tuesday’s report of 1,377 COVID-19 patients in hospital was revised to a pandemic-high 1,443 on Wednesday.
-
'People are fed up': convoy of trucks converges on Ottawa as police prepare for thousands on Parliament Hill
A convoy of hundreds of fed-up Canadian truckers are driving cross-country, heading for the nation’s capital to deliver a message that's raising millions of dollars from donors around the world.
-
Empty office tower to become affordable housing complex, shelter in Calgary downtown core
Work is underway converting a vacant Seventh Avenue Calgary office tower into 82 units of affordable and specialized housing.
Montreal
-
Unvaccinated mother of five receives double lung transplant in Montreal after contracting COVID-19
Three COVID-19 patients who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated have received double lung transplants at a Montreal hospital after their lungs were irreversibly damaged by the disease. One patient was a 49-year-old mother of five.
-
Quebec has issued $45M in fines during the pandemic, but only a fraction of them have been paid
Since the start of the pandemic, Quebec has issued tickets totaling more than $45 million for public health violations, but only a fraction of them have actually been paid so far, according to data provided to CTV News.
-
'A terrifying experience’: Montreal mother shares ordeal as ICU sees increase of children admitted with COVID-19 in fifth wave
The medical director at the PICU in the Montreal Children’s Hospital says it is seeing more children get sick with COVID and be sick enough to come to the ICU.
Ottawa
-
Police urge public to avoid downtown Ottawa during trucker convoy protest
Officials are urging people to avoid downtown Ottawa this weekend with a cross-country ‘Freedom Convoy’ of truckers expected to arrive at Parliament Hill.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Truck convoy expected to roll into Kingston, Ont. this afternoon
The Canada Unity website says the 'Freedom Convoy' will depart Vaughan, Ont. at 12 p.m. and arrive in Kingston at 5 p.m. The convoy is expected to travel along Hwy. 401 through Port Hope to Kingston.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here are the Ottawa neighbourhoods with the highest third-dose COVID-19 vaccination rates
As Ottawa Public Health continues to encourage residents to get their booster dose, statistics show only two Ottawa neighbourhoods have at least 70 per cent of eligible residents with three doses.
Atlantic
-
N.S. extending COVID-19 restrictions for two weeks; three new deaths reported Wednesday
Premier Tim Houston said Nova Scotia is extending its current provincewide COVID-19 public health restrictions until Feb. 14 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus.
-
Police investigating sudden death of woman at Halifax hotel
The Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a sudden death at a hotel in the city.
-
Kalin's call: Nor'easter expected to bring heavy snow to Maritimes this weekend
An area of low pressure originating off the coastline of Florida will merge with a cold front on Friday. The resulting storm will rapidly strengthen into a nor’easter, which will move north to impact the Maritimes Saturday into Sunday.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after fire at A Better Tent City
No residents of A Better Tent City were reported injured following an early morning fire.
-
Waterloo Region vaccine clinics accepting walk-ins starting Jan. 31
All Region of Waterloo vaccination clinics will offer walk-ins for all eligible residents, starting Jan. 31.
-
Region of Waterloo confirms 4 new deaths related to COVID-19, hospitalizations dip to 144
Officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with a dip in hospitalizations.
Vancouver
-
One week left for Vancouver homeowners to make Empty Homes Tax declaration
The City of Vancouver is reminding homeowners they only have one week left to make their annual Empty Homes Tax declaration.
-
21 deaths included in latest B.C. COVID-19 update, highest single-day total in over a year
Twenty-one more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in B.C. on Wednesday, the highest single-day total the province has added to its death toll since December 2020.
-
Calls for B.C. to repeal COVID-19-related disability 'clawback'
The B.C. government is under pressure to reconsider a change that means some people on disability are getting less money – despite the government's vow to support them through the pandemic.
Vancouver Island
-
5 new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Island Health
Five deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.
-
B.C. forest watchdog recommends improving forest management to protect water
British Columbia's forest watchdog has identified four key areas where the management of forestry practices can negatively affect water and outlines potential opportunities for the province to improve regulations.
-
B.C. government to distribute 250K rapid antigen tests to child-care providers
The British Columbia government says it will distribute up to 250,000 rapid COVID-19 antigen tests to provincially funded child-care providers.