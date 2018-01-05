

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP said no one was hurt in a house fire in Treherne late Friday afternoon. One person made it out in time, police said.

Few details are available at this time, but the Mounties said they are at the scene of the fire, at South Street and Cypress Avenue.

They also said officers on scene said the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

RCMP said that efforts to bring the blaze under control have created slippery streets and the area should be avoided.

Treherne is located southwest of Winnipeg, about a 90 minute drive from the city.