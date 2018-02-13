Featured
One person sent to hospital after Winnipeg house fire
One person was sent to the hospital after a fire on Lulu Street. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 5:58AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 13, 2018 7:05AM CST
One person was hurt after a fire on Lulu Street Monday afternoon.
The Winnipeg Fire Department was called to the blaze at 12:30 p.m. near the Dufferin Industrial Park.
Emergency responders transported the injured person to the hospital.Six people evacuated the house before fire crews arrived.
The damage estimate is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.