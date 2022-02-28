One person sent to hospital following early morning shooting: Winnipeg police

A serious assault in Winnipeg’s Centennial neighbourhood has sent one person to the hospital on Monday morning.

Winnipeg police officers were called to the incident in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue – between Kate and Isabel Streets – around 4:45 a.m.

Police confirmed the incident was a shooting.

Officers will be providing more information at a news conference at 1 p.m. on Monday. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.