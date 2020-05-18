WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital after a fire in West Kildonan Monday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the fire shortly after 6 p.m. in the first block of William Whiteway Bay. The city said when crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the house.

The fire was declared under control shortly before 7 p.m.

The city said the sole occupant of the home self-evacuated prior to the arrival of crews. They were assessed on scene by paramedics, and transported to hospital in stable condition.

When crews were searching the home, they found a dog and brought it to safety.

The cause of the fire was accidental due to a flammable liquid coming into contact with a heat source, said the city.

No damage estimates are available at this time.