One person taken to hospital in critical condition after Lagimodiere crash

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after a serious collision on Friday.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) posted on X emergency personnel are responding to the crash on Lagimodiere Boulevard.

A number of semi-trucks could be seen behind police tape, along with a mangled vehicle. Debris was also sprinkled across the road.

North and southbound lanes between Fermor Avenue and Abinojii Mikanah were closed to traffic. One southbound lane has since reopened, and police say they expect to remain on scene into rush hour.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

Winnipeg police are pictured on scene of a serious collision on Lagimodiere Boulevard on July 5, 2024. (Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

This is a developing story. More details to come.