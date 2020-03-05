WINNIPEG -- One student has been taken to hospital in stable condition after a Winnipeg School Division bus was involved in a crash.

The crash happened around 11:28 a.m. at Broadway and Gary Street, police said. Pictures from the scene show an SUV was also involved in the crash.

A spokesperson from the Winnipeg School Division confirmed that the bus had been carrying four students, nursery and kindergarten age, from the Sacre Couer School.

A backup bus was sent to pick up the kids and paramedics were on scene. There were no other injuries reported.