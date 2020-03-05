One student in hospital after school bus crash
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 12:24PM CST
A Winnipeg School Division bus was involved in a crash on March 5, 2020 near Broadway and Garry Street. (Source: Jon Hendricks/ CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- One student has been taken to hospital in stable condition after a Winnipeg School Division bus was involved in a crash.
The crash happened around 11:28 a.m. at Broadway and Gary Street, police said. Pictures from the scene show an SUV was also involved in the crash.
A spokesperson from the Winnipeg School Division confirmed that the bus had been carrying four students, nursery and kindergarten age, from the Sacre Couer School.
A backup bus was sent to pick up the kids and paramedics were on scene. There were no other injuries reported.
