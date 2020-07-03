Advertisement
One taken to hospital following Sherbrook Street apartment fire
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 8:57AM CST
The fire is at an apartment in the 900 block of Sherbrook Street.
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is currently on scene of an apartment fire in the 900 block of Sherbrook Street that sent one person to hospital.
CTV Winnipeg has confirmed the fire is on the third floor of the building and is confined to one unit.
One female has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Sherbrook Street is closed between Ross and Logan Avenues.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.