

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg cyclists will now be able to register their bikes with a new online option through the city. The new service will provide a faster and more convenient option for bike owners.

Registration comes with a one-time fee of $6.60 and covers the owner for situations such as a lost or stolen bike. When completed the city can use the information to notify you if or when your bike’s been located and help make arrangements for it to be returned.

“The registry will provide an affordable way for the public to increase their chances of being reunited with their bicycles should they be lost or stolen,” said Councillor Mike Pagtakhan in a release.

The owner can upload up to three photos of each bike and there is no limit to how many bikes being registered under each household.

“We encourage everyone that has a bike to write down their serial number when they’re getting it ready for the season and register it with us,” said Marcia Fifer, Business Licensing Coordinator and Community By-law Enforcement Services.

Inspector Chody Sutherland with the Winnipeg Police Service said, “This new online registry will allow police to return bikes to their rightful owner quickly. The WPS would also like to remind the public to continue to report the loss or theft of a bicycle using our online reporting system.”

Winnipeggers can register online with the new service here. Any registrations made prior using the mail service have been transferred to the online database. Registrations can still be made in person or by mail, as well.