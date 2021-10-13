Operation Red Nose parked for second consecutive season

Winnipeg -

Operation Red Nose announced it will not offer its annual safe rides service this year, citing concerns for volunteers and clients amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization said it put a lot of thought into the decision.

“We were hoping, up to the very last minute, to be able to announce that we would be back on the road this year,” said Anne-Marie Audet, Operation Red Nose national executive director, in a statement.

“The safety of our volunteers and clients is our priority, so the hard choice to push our safe ride campaign to 2022 is ultimately the most reasonable one given the current health situation.”

The non-profit organization works to promote responsible behaviour to prevent impaired driving. During the holiday season, the organization offers a volunteer chauffeur service, with proceeds redistributed to local youth and amateur sports initiatives.

Safety Services Manitoba said it supports the move not to offer the service this winter.

“In all circumstances, Operation Red Nose and Safety Services Manitoba invite you to plan for a safe way to get home by calling a friend, a relative, a cab, or designating a sober driver,” said Safety Services Manitoba Executive Director Ron Janzen.

This is the second consecutive year the organization has cancelled service. Operation Red Nose announced in 2020 it would not operate that year, also citing COVID-19 concerns.