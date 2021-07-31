WINNIPEG -- Kenora police are investigating a death on Friday as suspicious.

According to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), officers were called around 3 p.m. to home on Mikado Avenue in Kenora where a person was found dead.

The name of the person is not being released at this time.

OPP said while circumstances of the death have yet to be determined, members of the force are continuing to closely monitor the situation.

At this time, the OPP said there is no known threat to public safety, but is reminding people to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.