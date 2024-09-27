Orange Shirt Day, Nuit Blanche and Gabriel Iglesias: What's on this weekend in Manitoba

Here are the events taking place in Manitoba over the weekend from Sept. 28 to 30.

For events in Winnipeg marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, click here.

Culture Days

September 26-October 13

Celebrate arts and culture with events around the province including Nuit Blanche on September 28th, an evening of contemporary art exploration.

Scarecrow Days

September 27-30

Souris

An annual fall time celebration featuring a community yard sale, zombie walk, family entertainment, biggest pumpkin competition and orange shirt day walk and learning.

Reel Pride Film Festival 2024

September 24-28

Gas Station Arts Centre

A celebration of queer media arts and their contributions to societal vitality. Tickets required.

Thin Air Winnipeg International Writers Festival

September 26, 2024 to October 1, 2024

Find a new favourite book during this celebration of writers and reading. Tickets required.

Winnipeg Design Festival

September 1-30

The festival features a full calendar of discussions, workshops, tours, installations and more inspired by the David Bowie and Queen hit “Under Pressure.”

GATHER

September 28, 9 a.m.

Lyric Theatre

Part of Winnipeg 150: City of Song, the outdoor choral festival featues rotating choir performances, food vendors, maker market and more.

Orange Shirt Days

September 28-30

Manitoba Museum

Free admission allows visitors to explore the galleries and take part in programming focused on the history of Indian Residential Schools and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action.

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

September 28, 12 p.m.

Old City Hall of Saint-Boniface

The Saint-Boniface Museum hosts educational activities in the Louis Riel exhibit.

Truth and Reconciliation Day

September 29, 1 p.m.

Fort Whyte Alive

Take part in story reading, make orange shirt paper crafts and put up felted orange shirts to raise awareness.

Miss Shakespeare

September 26-October 5

Asper Centre For Theatre and Film

Rainbow Stage presents a story inspired by the Bard’s daughter. Tickets required.

Owl Calling

September 25-28

Rachel Browne Theatre

Root Sky Theatre Company introduces audiences to two best friends dealing with the effects of their residential school experience and their healing journey. Tickets required

Tuesdays with Morrie

September 26-29

Winnipeg Jewish Theatre

Based on the New York Times Bestseller, the play provides the poignant story of author Mitch Albom as he looks at the meaning of life with his former professor who is battling ALS. Tickets required.

Bed & Breakfast

September 26-October 6

Prairie Theatre Exchange

Follow Brett and Drew as they leave Toronto for a small town in this heartfelt comedy about “being out” and finding a place to call home. Tickets required.

WSO presents Richard-Hamelin Plays Chopin

September 29 2:00pm

Centennial Concert Hall

Featuring Piano Concerto No. 2, Anton Bruckner’s Adagio from String Quintet in F major and Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 7. Tickets required.

Music Day In Canada

September 28, 7 p.m.

The Rec Room

A nationwide celebration of Canadian music culture and talent featuring live performances by emerging Canadian artists. In support of youth mental health initiatives in partnership with United Way. Tickets required.

Manitoba Loud Awards

September 28, 6 p.m.

The Park Theatre

A fan-nominated, fan-voted awards show for metal, rock, punk and hardcore music. Tickets required.

Southwest Showcase

September 29, 7 p.m.

Winchester Theatre, Deloraine

Sean Burns kicks off the concert series. Tickets required.

Children’s Hospital Books Sale

September 27-28

St. Vital Centre

Pick up a new read in support of sick and injured children.

Grand Truck Vintage Show

September 28, 10 a.m.

Assiniboia Downs

Manitoba's largest fall Vintage & Collectibles sale. Tickets required.

20th Annual Member’s Exhibition and Sale - 50 to 500

September 27-October 19

Urban Shaman Contemporary Aboriginal Art

“50 to 500” features artwork by members priced between 50 cents and $500

Sunset Goose Flights

September 27-29, 5:30 p.m.

FortWhyte Alive

Watch the skies come alive with the arrival of thousands of geese. Tickets required.

Migration Presentation & Fly-In

September 28, 6:30 p.m.

Oak Hammock Marsh

Learn about the magic of migration and watch the nightly return of ducks and geese to the marsh. Tickets required.

National Tree Day Planting Event

September 28, 1 p.m.

FortWhyte Alive

Add to the canopy by joining Tree Canada to plant 400 native trees.

Tyndall Community Market

September 28, 12 p.m.

Tyndall Park Community Centre

The last market of the summer season featuring a food park, live entertainment and activities.

Sing-Along Cinema: High School Musical

September 29, 8 p.m.

The Park Theatre

The Winnipeg Arts Council invites you to sing along as Troy and Gabriella ready for new school year. Tickets required.

Moon Festival

September 28, 6 pm.

2nd floor, 180 King St.

Catch folk dance performances and take part in line dancing. Tickets required.

Pugkin Spice Dog Market

September 28, 10 a.m.

St. Norbert Community Centre

A dog market in support of Boston Terrier Pug Rescue Manitoba, featuring local vendors, a pamper pup station and pup lick painting. Tickets required.

Gabriel Iglesias “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy” Tour

September 28, 8 p.m.

Canada Life Centre

One of America’s most successful stand-up comedians. Tickets required.

Russell Howard

September 28, 7 p.m.

Burton Cummings Theatre

The successful stand-up export from the UK returns to Canada. Tickets required.

Josh Wolf

September 26-28

Rumor's Restaurant and Comedy Club

The comedian, actor and writer brings his stand-up show to Winnipeg. Tickets required.

Patrick Hayes

September 27-28

Yuk Yuk's Comedy Club

With his storytelling and observational style, Hayes is a sought after stand-up favourite. Tickets required.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs Edmonton Elks

September 27, 7 p.m.

Princess Auto Stadium

Cheer on the Bombers as they take on the Edmonton Elk in an Orange Shirt Day game. Tickets required.

Winnipeg Valour FC vs Victoria Pacific

September 30, 7 p.m.

Princess Auto Stadium

The Orange Shirt Day match pits Winnipeg Valour FC against Victoria Pacific. Tickets required.