WINNIPEG -- A 33-year-old man made it rather easy for Brandon police to catch him after roughly a dozen ornamental Christmas trees were stolen.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, police received a report around 9:30 p.m. from a business in the 900 block of Victoria Ave. after several of the little trees were stolen from a display.

Police said the man took the decorations and put them on other properties in the area, which made a trail leading right to his location.

Police were able to arrest the man and he stayed at the Brandon Correctional Centre because according to police he was very intoxicated.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on January 27, 2020, on a charge of Theft Under $5,000.