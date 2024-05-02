Osborne Village Starbucks set to close temporarily, no reopening date specified

The Osborne Village Starbucks is set to close temporarily next week.

The organization confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg the closure will begin on May 6. While Starbucks says the closure is temporary, there has been no indication how long it will last.

“We would like to thank you for being part of our store community; you are the heart of who we are at Starbucks,” a sign on the front door of the coffee shop reads. “We are very thankful to have played a role in your daily routine and that you have shared these moments of your life with us.”

The manager of the store was not able to speak to CTV News, deferring comment to the brand’s communications department.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told CTV News this decision was made after ‘careful consideration.’

“Starbucks routinely evaluates our store portfolio to determine how and where we can best meet the needs of our partners, customers, and the communities we serve,” the statement reads.

“This includes reviewing the partner and customer experience to ensure partners are supported in serving customers in a warm and welcoming environment, and that this store can provide our customers with the best Starbucks Experience.”

The spokesperson did not give any specific reasoning behind the closure, and told CTV News they have no additional details to share at this time.

This is a developing story. If you have any more details about the closure, contact CTV’s Danton Unger by email.

A notice posted on the River Avenue Starbucks door informing customers of its impending closure is pictured on May 2, 2024. (Danton Unger/CTV News Winnipeg)