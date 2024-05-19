Officer taken to hospital after Abinojii Mikanah crash

A major artery in Winnipeg is dealing with significant backups after a crash involving a police cruiser.

Just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday, police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was a crash at St. Anne's Road and Abinojii Mikanah.

The crash caused eastbound Abinojii Mikanah – formerly known as Bishop Grandin Boulevard – and northbound St. Anne's to be shut down until further notice.

People are told to find alternate routes.

Winnipeg police confirmed to CTV News one of the vehicles involved was a police cruiser and an officer was taken to hospital in stable condition.

No further details are known at this time.