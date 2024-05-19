WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Officer taken to hospital after Abinojii Mikanah crash

    Traffic has been shutdown at St Anne's Road and Abinojii Mikanah after a two vehicle crash involving a police cruiser. May 19, 2024. (Katie McKendrick) Traffic has been shutdown at St Anne's Road and Abinojii Mikanah after a two vehicle crash involving a police cruiser. May 19, 2024. (Katie McKendrick)
    Share

    A major artery in Winnipeg is dealing with significant backups after a crash involving a police cruiser.

    Just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday, police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was a crash at St. Anne's Road and Abinojii Mikanah.

    The crash caused eastbound Abinojii Mikanah – formerly known as Bishop Grandin Boulevard – and northbound St. Anne's to be shut down until further notice.

    People are told to find alternate routes.

    Winnipeg police confirmed to CTV News one of the vehicles involved was a police cruiser and an officer was taken to hospital in stable condition.

    No further details are known at this time.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News