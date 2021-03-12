WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government will be releasing the ‘Manitoba K-12 Education Review’ on Monday, following a year-long delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen made the announcement at a news conference on Friday, noting the province will also release its response strategy for creating a system focused on student outcomes.

“Our system spends some of the highest in the country on education,” Cullen said.

“However, we see results at the bottom of provincial and international assessments. We know our students are falling behind and we need to do better.”

The Manitoba Commission on Kindergarten to Grade 12 began an independent review of the province’s education system in 2019 intending to improve student outcomes, ensure long-term sustainability, and enhancing public confidence.

According to the province, the review was informed by public consultation, as well as research of best practices.

Students, parents, educators, school boards, academics, Indigenous organizations, Francophonie councils, municipal councils, professional organizations, the business community, and the public all provided input.

“I’m excited to be able to show Manitobans the hard work of the commission, and I want to thank them in advance for their work, and I thank Manitobans for their contributions to this report – one of the largest consultations in Manitoba history,” Cullen said.

The minister said with this report and the province’s response, Manitoba is laying out its vision for better education and better results for students.

The province will release the report at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 15.