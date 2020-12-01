WINNIPEG -- COVID-19 cases are being reported in a ward at Seven Oaks Hospital in Winnipeg.

In a post on the hospital’s website Tuesday morning, the hospital said it is currently investigating positive cases linked to ward 5U 4-7.

“Outbreak protocols have been implemented at the hospital to ensure the ongoing protection of patients, staff and visitors,” the post reads. “Anyone potentially exposed are being identified and directed to self-isolate and, if necessary, will be tested as we investigate the origins of the transmission.”

The hospital did not list the number of cases in the ward. Visits to the fifth floor are restricted, and no new patients will be admitted to the ward.

Seven Oaks is the most recent hospital in Winnipeg dealing with COVID-19 cases in one of its wards. In recent days, the Health Sciences Centre, Grace Hospital, Victoria General Hospital, and Misericordia Health Centre have all reported COVID-19 outbreaks.

This is a developing story. More to come