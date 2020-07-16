WINNIPEG -- An outburst at a Thompson Liquor Mart ended with broken bottles, a display toppled to the floor, and one woman facing mischief charges.

Manitoba RCMP said the incident happened on Wednesday shortly after 12 p.m. when officers were called to a 'disturbance' at the Liquor Mart on Mystery Lake Drive in Thompson.

Police said a woman had knocked over a display and was breaking bottles.

A 30-second video of the incident posted to Facebook Wednesday evening appears to show a woman sweeping bottles of alcohol off the shelves and yelling profanity at the employees.

The video then shows a woman pulling on a row of shelves that come crashing down. A security guard appears to be holding the woman by her neck as the two struggle amid the mess.

The video ends as the woman yells 'Get off of me.' It does not show what led up to the incident.

RCMP told CTV News when officers arrived, a woman was found outside the business.

A 22-year-old woman from Split Lake was arrested and is facing charges of mischief, causing a disturbance, and failure to comply.

The charges against her have not been proven in court.

RCMP said she has since been released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22, 2020.