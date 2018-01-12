

Kraig Krause, CTV Winnipeg





Children living in Sage Creek may have a tough time getting into their neighborhood school.

Overcrowding at Sage Creek School has many families making a commute to schools in other catchment areas.

Sage Creek School reached its capacity in the fall.

“We have increased the student body from 450 to 627,” said Chris Sigurdson, chair of the Louis Riel School Division.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Education and Training told CTV News, "There must be sufficient growth in the student population before a new school or additional space at an existing facility is considered”.

The school division says it has requested portables, but Manitoba Education and Training denied their request.

The province says there are 500 vacant spaces in nearby schools and the school division is responsible to determine the catchment area.