Overland flood warning issued for southwestern Manitoba

Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued an overland flood warning for southwestern Manitoba.

According to the province, forecasters are monitoring a weather system that is expected to begin on Friday morning and could bring as much as 150 millimetres of rain between Friday and Saturday.

Due to this precipitation, an overland flood warning has been issued for a number of Manitoba communities effective Friday morning and ending midday Saturday. The communities under the warning include Brandon, Griswold, Deloraine, Melita, Boissevain, Souris and Virden.

The weather system is expected to hit North Dakota and then move north to the areas west of PTH 10, and extend north from the Canada-U.S. border to just north of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Some forecasts show a potential for severe thunderstorms and 150 millimetres of rain. The province warns that heavy rain over a short period of time on saturated soils could lead to overland flooding or surface runoff.

The Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization is working with local authorities and emergency management partners to help with response and recovery.

Manitobans are asked to stay away from flooded areas.

Information on highway conditions can be found online or by calling 511. More information on flooding in Manitoba can be found on the province’s website.