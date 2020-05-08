WINNIPEG -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the southwestern area of Manitoba.

There will be rain which could transition into heavy snow Friday night. Rain was forecasted to start falling Friday afternoon in the Brandon, Neepawa, Carberr, and Treherne area.

Southwestern #MB, get ready for rain and May snow tonight! A look here this system, how it affects #WPG on Saturday and the weekend forecast. #mbstorm #mbwx #winnipeg pic.twitter.com/0UKhkGbqJh — Colleen Bready (@ColleenCTV) May 8, 2020

Colder northwest winds will start to come into the area turning the rain to snow.

There could be between five to 10 centimeters of snow from Yorkton south to Oxbow and east to Brandon and Pilot Mound.

However due to the uncertainty of the storm front there may be more than ten centimeters of snowfall on higher terrain.

They system should exist the area by Saturday morning. However Winnipeg can expect high winds during the day.

-with files from CTV's Colleen Bready