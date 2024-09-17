Owners of Winnipeg foster home charged with giving cannabis to youth

The owners of a private Winnipeg foster home have been charged after allegations surfaced earlier this year that youth in their care were being provided cannabis.

The four owners of Spirit Rising House – John Bennett, Ian Rabb, Christine Ormiston, and Kelli Register – appeared in court Monday and court records showed they each were charged with providing cannabis to a youth and distributing illicit cannabis.

The charges against the four have not been proven in court.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine previously told CTV News Winnipeg in March that the allegations against the foster home were brought to the province's attention.

"The issue is that we're dealing with some of the most vulnerable, highly complex needs children who have addictions," Nahanni said at the time.

Spirit Rising House was a private provider for Child and Family Services (CFS).

Once the allegations arose, there was a hold put on the home for new placements and CFS appointed co-managers to look after the foster home.

The province also started working to transition the remaining children to new homes.

- With files from CTV's Katherine Dow