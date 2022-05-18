'Pack your patience': what one expert says is behind the airport delays

If your long weekend travel plans include catching a flight from a Canadian airport, you might want to be prepared for a bit of frustration.

The Canadian Airports Council said customs lines are so backed up, passengers are being held on airplanes for hours.

"Everything has been backed up," Martin Firestone, president of Travel Secure, told CTV's Maralee Caruso. "Literally, ‘pack your patience’, as the expression goes. You have got to be prepared to have a wait."

