

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have arrested a man and woman after they were found to be in possession of a sawed-off shotgun along with ammunition and cocaine.

Police said they were called to check on the wellbeing of individuals at a home in the 100 block of Baylor Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Two occupants were taken into custody. Officers then used a search warrant and recovered the following items:

-A loaded sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun

-Multiple rounds of ammunition

-Four ounces of powder cocaine (estimated value of $11,200)

-Packaging materials

-A digital scale

-Other items believed to be contaminated with methamphetamine

Lewis Jordan Starr, 34, and a 25-year-old woman have both been charged with multiple drugs and weapon related offences.

Starr remains in custody while the woman was released on a promise to appear in court.

In a separate incident that evening, police used a search warrant at an apartment suite in the 400 block of Kennedy Street where they seized a sawed off .22 calibre rifle and ammunition.

Corey Hart, 32, has also been charged with several weapon related charges, while Myron Creed Bison Tanner, 26, has been charged with two counts of failing to comply with a condition recognizance by a judge/justice.

They remain in custody, while another person was released without charges.