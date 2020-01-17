WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had to deal with a pair of garage fires in less than a 12-hour span.

The first incident happened Thursday night in the 1000 block of Weatherdon Avenue.

Crews were called to the scene at 8:12 p.m., and once they arrived on scene they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.

The fire was declared under control just before 8:30 p.m. A nearby residence was temporarily evacuated as a precaution.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

The second situation happened around 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

Crews were called to the first block of Hatcher Road and upon arrival they encountered smoke and flames, but the fire was extinguished quickly.

Fire crews believe both fires were started due to having a block heater being plugged in.

The WFPS says these kinds of fires are preventable and have a few tips to help avoid them.

Never plug your vehicle in when it is parked inside a garage. Inspect your extension cord to make sure it isn't damaged and if it is, replace it. Cover the block heater plug in with a protective cover and make sure to have the block heater cord inspected every year by a qualified mechanic.