WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Government announced Tuesday afternoon it is taking multiple steps to help renters and protect the health and safety of landlords and tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the province, effective immediately, all rent increases scheduled to take effect on April 1 or later are being suspended and the Residential Tenancies Branch (RTB) and Residential Tenancies Commission (RTC) will postpone all hearings for non-urgent matters to avoid evictions.

“Taking these steps will help reduce financial uncertainty and worry for Manitobans who face challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pallister, in a release.

“Manitobans who have been laid off, are working less or are in self isolation shouldn’t also have to worry about making rent payments and keeping a roof over their heads.”

The province said certain exceptions will be made to deal with urgent issues that involve the health and safety of tenants. The RTB and RTC will only issue eviction orders to deal with health and safety, and unlawful activities.

Non-urgent eviction hearings are being suspended until May 31 and the province said it will continue to monitor the situation to determine if additional adjustments need to be made.

As of Tuesday, there are 21 cases of COVID-19 in the province.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.