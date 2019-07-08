Premier Brian Pallister says if re-elected he’ll remove the PST from home insurance.

A PC news release says that will save the average household $70 a year.

“With increasing federal and municipal taxes and rising interest rates, now more than ever, Manitobans deserve a break,” says Pallister.

The premier would not say how much this could cost the government every year.

Pallister did not rule out future campaign announcements on the PST and other types of insurance.

The pledge follows the overall PST cut from 8 per cent to 7 per cent on July 1.

Election Day is September 10.