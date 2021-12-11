Pandemic-bruised businesses call for holiday shoppers to buy local

With loosened COVID-19 restrictions and stores open to in-person shopping this season, one Winnipeg business owner is worried people are forgetting to shop local this holiday season.

The Winnipeg-based clothing line, The Peg Authentic, started and 2013, and for the first time, has a pop-up store inside CF Polo Park.

"I think it gives the mall a really good look and feel, having a Winnipeg local brand representing the city in a mall surrounded by other big brands," said Stephen Dubienski, the brand's co-owner.

Last holiday season, the pandemic forced consumers to online and curbside pick-up options.

Luckily for Dubienski, a strong push to support local not only saved his Christmas season, but made it the best one yet.

"So we were able to have that connection with the community. It was actually one of, if not, our busiest holiday season," he said.

But pushing two years into the pandemic, Dubienski has noticed a drop off in the purchase local effort.

"Now with COVID and maybe things coming back to normal, people are potentially less focused on buying local, but I think it's an important aspect of the community to be supporting the local."

The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce said many businesses are still facing pandemic related strains.

"There's no question in terms of workforce challenges in terms of the pandemic challenges that have been on businesses, but I think they are in a much better position," said Chuck Davidson, the Chambers' president and CEO.

The chamber launched its #BuyLocalMB campaign earlier this month to remind Manitobans to shop local.

"You go online, you buy something, we want you to brag about it to your friends and encourage others to do similar things as well," said Davidson.

For business owners like Dubienski, community support is key to a healthy economy.

"It does keep the money flowing locally," said Dubienski. "It also shows that people can be entrepreneurial in that city and have a chance at being entrepreneurial in that city."