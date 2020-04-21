WINNIPEG -- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a drop in the electricity demand across the province, according to Manitoba Hydro.

On Tuesday, Manitoba Hydro said it has tracked overall electrical use, which includes houses, farms and businesses both large and small.

Hydro said it has seen about a six per cent reduction in the daily peak electricity demand, adding this is due to the many businesses and downtown offices which are temporarily closed.

"Currently, the impact on Manitoba electricity demand appears to be consistent with what we saw during the 2008 recession," Bruce Owen, the media relations officer for Manitoba Hydro, said in an email to CTV News.

Owen added this trend of reduced electricity demand is being seen across North America, and the regional grid in the American Midwest – an area where Manitoba Hydro is a member.

While electricity demand is down, water usage in Winnipeg has remained the same.

The City of Winnipeg said it has not seen any change in overall water consumption, but peak demand times have moved from 7 – 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.