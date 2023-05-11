'Parachuting into the riding': Maxime Bernier hints at running for Manitoba seat long held by Tories
A federal byelection in southern Manitoba could draw national attention later this year.
On Wednesday, the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) indicated leader Maxime Bernier will make an announcement in the Portage-Lisgar riding on Friday.
It is anticipated Bernier, a former Conservative cabinet minister who founded the PPC, will declare his candidacy for the open seat.
“I can tell you that I believe that people in Portage, or in these other ridings where there is a byelection, they will have an opportunity to make history,” Bernier said in an interview with the Canadian Press. "We are the only real conservative political party with common-sense policies."
Bernier said he wants give his right-wing party more visibility and participate in a federal leaders' debate during the next federal election campaign.
The former MP served for nine years in Parliament and held several roles in Stephen Harper's Conservative government, including helming the industry and foreign affairs ministries.
He quit the Conservative party in 2018, the year after he lost the party's leadership as a close runner-up to Andrew Scheer.
Bernier would not confirm his prospective run in that interview, but stated he does want to become an MP again.
“It sort of makes sense,” Christopher Adams, adjunct professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba, told CTV News on Thursday. “He’s the leader of a party with no seat in the House. There’s a byelection in a riding, which has shown a fair amount of support for the PPC in the last election. One out of every five person is that riding voted for the PPC in 2021.”
PPC candidate Solomon Wiebe picked up nearly 22 per cent of the vote in 2021. Longtime Conservative MP Candice Bergen was re-elected with 52 per cent.
Bergen, who served as interim Conservative leader last year, vacated the seat in February after 15 years at the helm – prompting the byelection.
“Maxime Bernier running in this byelection doesn’t commit him to running in this riding in the next federal election,” Adams explained. “I think he’s taking a flier running in Manitoba, and if his numbers are really high, he might run again here.”
However, Royce Koop, who also teaches political studies at the University of Manitoba, is skeptical Bernier will have much success in rural Manitoba.
“He might not actually get the votes his candidate got last time because COVID isn’t a concern anymore,” Koop told CTV News. “It’s going to be difficult to run the same kind of campaign that he ran in 2021. It’s going to be difficult to draw crowds in the way that he did back when COVID restrictions were a big issue and a big irritant.”
Bernier railed against lockdowns and other restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic and was arrested in Manitoba for breaking public-health orders in 2021.
“The image of him being escorted into a police vehicle when he was arrested – I’d say that image is not a good image,” Adams added. “Now there will be people that say ‘that’s a true leader, you know, standing up for issues regarding COVID.’ But there will also be people, like swing voters, who might be turned off by that.”
Koop said Bernier’s biggest hindrance is that he did not grow up in Manitoba.
“Every community in Canada has little interesting characteristics and nuances and idiosyncrasies,” Koop explained. “And people that are successful as politicians know what those are all about. Bernier is going to have some policy appeal on COVID issues, but he really lacks the kind of connections that the other homegrown candidates have, and I think that would be a massive disadvantage for someone who is parachuting into the riding.”
Branden Leslie, the Conservative candidate in Portage-Lisgar, won that party’s nomination last month.
"I'm going to focus on being the best representative for the community I grew up in and the people I've known my whole life," Leslie wrote in a statement to the Canadian Press on Wednesday evening sent in response to the news that Bernier could run.
“Branden Leslie is someone who is well-known in the riding,” Adams said. “He has obviously worked very hard in the riding to get the membership to elect him and he was the campaign manager for Candice Bergen. So he, in many ways, shows continuity in this byelection.”
Adams and Koop agree running in the byelection is good exposure for Bernier and his party; However, the latter said the PPC leader would be better suited running again in Beauce, Que.
“It’s the seat where he actually was an MP,” Koop explained. “Everyone knows who he is, people know what he’s about. Go there and convince people in your own community to vote for you, just like the candidates that are running for the other parties in Portage-Lisgar.”
A date for the byelection has not yet been set.
- With files from The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Map shows Alberta wildfire smoke now blankets most of Canada
As Alberta wildfires continue to burn, smoke from the blazes now blankets most of Canada.
OPINION | George Santos' indictment puts Kevin McCarthy in a no-win situation: analyst
New York Republican Congressman George Santos' recent indictment puts U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in an untenable position as he faces governing challenges and rough political terrain in 2024, writes political analyst Eric Ham in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Former top Harper staffer, Conservative campaign lead says she wasn't briefed on foreign interference
The former deputy chief of staff to Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper told members of Parliament Thursday that the Liberal government isn't doing enough to combat foreign interference, echoing similar testimony from national-security experts.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control: Buttigieg
Tesla shouldn't be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive themselves, the top U.S. transportation official says.
Three in four Canadians negatively view China as trading partner: survey
As the diplomatic conflict between Canada and China escalates, new data reveals that three in four Canadians view the Chinese government negatively.
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Indian authorities have started the process to have two Canadians extradited to face charges after four members of the same family froze to death in southern Manitoba while trying to cross into the United States, says a police officer.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
Regina
-
14-year-old Sask. girl's family demands accountability after fatal overdose
The family of a 14-year-old girl who died of a drug overdose says Saskatchewan's social services ministry failed in its duty to help her.
-
Algae bloom to blame for strange smell and taste in Regina's tap water
Some Regina and Moose Jaw residents are looking for answers after noticing a strange taste and smell in their tap water as of late.
-
'Localized flooding possible': Rainfall warnings issued across southern Sask.
Environment Canada says as much as 60 millimetres of rain is expected in parts of south-central and southeastern Saskatchewan from Thursday afternoon to Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
'Losing those two members was devastating': Sask. firefighters learn how to prevent line-of-duty deaths
Over 25 firefighters made their way to Saskatoon for fire ground survival training to prepare them for the challenges they will face on the job.
-
Nutrien slows hiring, expansion plans as sales drop
The CEO of Canadian fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. said Thursday the company may consider slowing down its previously announced plan to ramp up potash production, in light of falling prices and lower sales volumes.
-
Saskatoon police seize $56k, drugs, vehicles in trafficking investigation
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says three people have been charged in a trafficking investigation in the city.
Northern Ontario
-
As his brother is buried near North Bay, man is stuck in Portugal
A man from Portugal who has permanent resident status in Canada is having trouble getting back to northern Ontario for his brother’s funeral.
-
Timmins police chief updates recruitment efforts after more officers resign
In a meeting Thursday with the Timmins Police Services Board, the chief of police in Timmins read out the names of three officers who are leaving, some for other agencies, others for different careers
-
Northern Ontario man charged after trying to use counterfeit money
Police are warning northern Ontario businesses to carefully check the money they receive after a man was arrested in Cochrane after trying to use counterfeit bills.
Edmonton
-
Suspect in fatal stabbing of mother, child, dies in hospital after he was shot by Edmonton police
The man who police believe fatally stabbed a mother and her child last week has died.
-
Hot, windy weather expected to worsen wildfires as heat dome approaches
With hot, dry and windy weather on the way, officials are bracing for increased wildfire activity in the province and are asking Albertans to help prevent more fires.
-
'Really, really dangerous': Draisaitl OK after slash, Pietrangelo facing league hearing
Connor McDavid went after Alex Pietrangelo on the ice and in his post-game media scrum.
Toronto
-
Toronto police find 'no evidence' in investigation into Black 6-year-old allegedly locked in small room at school
Toronto police found 'no evidence' to support laying charges against elementary school staff who allegedly forcibly confined a six-year-old Black student – a decision advocates say is 'anchored in anti-Black racism.'
-
Ontario producers of pop and juice face recycling fees next month. Here's how it impacts you
Producers of non-alcoholic beverages are set to impose new recycling fees on Ontario consumers next month as environmental advocates argue the province should take cues from the Beer Store.
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
Calgary
-
Are you Climate Ready? Calgarians encouraged to plan ahead for emergencies as temperatures rise
The City of Calgary is encouraging residents to become better prepared for a wide range of natural disasters in the wake of warm temperatures and the ongoing battle against wildfires across Alberta.
-
Police catch dog they say may have attacked people in Mt. Royal and Killarney
Calgary police say they located and apprehended a dog that they believed attacked at least two people Thursday afternoon in the area around Lower Mount Royal.
-
'Everyone loved the garden': Popular Fort Calgary garden taking shape after five-year hiatus
Volunteers have dug up the garden space behind the Fort Calgary museum and are now getting rid of all the weeds in the space after years of neglect.
Montreal
-
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller facing new $8M lawsuit after allegations involving teen girls
A wealthy Montreal businessman who stepped down from the tech company he founded after being accused of sexually exploiting underage girls is facing a new lawsuit.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Quebec police ask for help to find man not seen for days
Quebec provincial police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 43-year-old man who hasn't been seen in nearly a week. Alexis Charland was last seen on May 5 in Val-des-Sources, north of Sherbrooke, Que. He was travelling on foot.
-
Quebec nurses' order will change exam after harsh criticism
The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) announced Thursday that it will change the exam used for access to the profession. It will instead use the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the exam used by the national committee to license nurses elsewhere in Canada and the U.S.
Ottawa
-
'Our officers were ambushed': 1 OPP officer killed, 2 others injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
An Ontario Provincial Police officer was killed and two others injured when they were ambushed while responding to reports of gunshots in Bourget, Ont., OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says.
-
Ottawa man denied boarding on Flair Airlines flight due to expired ID
What was supposed to be a weekend getaway with friends in Halifax, turned into a real life 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles' experience for an Ottawa man.
-
Police identify man charged in murder at south Ottawa apartment building
Police were called to an apartment building on Carousel Crescent at approximately 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, where a 74-year-old man was found dead.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia doctor waitlist climbs to new high
The number of Nova Scotians on the waitlist for a family physician continues to climb to record highs.
-
Halifax school support staff strike enters second day
Hundreds of Halifax school support staff are back on the picket lines for a second day.
-
Nursing program at Acadia University to start in September
Nova Scotia is getting another school of nursing, the premier announced Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Meet an 86-year-old Ont. man who’s raised $70,000 and counting for dog guides
An 86-year-old man in Fergus, Ont. has dedicated the past nine years to giving back to an organization that changed his life so it can do the same for others.
-
17 victims pressing charges against woman accused of defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas: Police
A Brantford, Ont. woman accused of defrauding Ontario doulas with stories of fake pregnancies and stillbirths is now facing 51 charges related to 17 victims who have chosen to press charges, according to police.
-
Former shelter clients working 'In Our Backyard' with employment opportunities
Former residents of The Bridges Shelter in Cambridge who are now living in permanent housing are receiving meaningful employment in a new garden and maintenance program.
Vancouver
-
From the beach to the disco: 5 hot activities to check out during Vancouver's hot weekend
Whether finding a place to cool down amid Metro Vancouver’s first heat wave of the year or celebrating mothers, this weekend offers plenty of affordable opportunities for both fun and relaxation.
-
Man who went missing after crashing truck in Abbotsford now found: police
Karlton Kajak has been found safe, according to an update from the Abbotsford Police Department Thursday afternoon.
-
Here’s what needs to happen for B.C. to send an emergency alert about heat
In the rare instance of an extreme heat emergency in B.C. provincial officials, in coordination with Environment and Climate Change Canada, would send an emergency alert. But significant hot weather criteria would need to be met first.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. sets record, delivers 350,000 surgeries last fiscal year, health minister says
The British Columbia government says the province set a record for the most surgeries performed in the last fiscal year.
-
Huge fire that prompted evacuations in Sooke deemed accidental
Fire investigators have determined that a fire at a residential construction site in Sooke was started accidentally.
-
Vancouver Canucks to hold training camp in Victoria this fall
The Vancouver Canucks will hold their fall 2023 training camp in Victoria, the team announced Thursday. The five-day camp will commence on Sept. 21 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.