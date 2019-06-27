Parents of teen killed in home invasion to receive his honorary diploma
In a phone call with CTV News, the teenager’s aunt said he loved video games, excelled in school and was determined to carry on his family’s legacy as a baker after graduating this year. (Photo provided by Adao's family)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 11:41AM CST
The parents of a teen who was killed in a home invasion during his senior year of high school will be granted an honorary diploma in his memory Friday.
Jaime Adao, 17, was fatally assaulted on March 3, 2019 by an intruder in his grandmother’s home on McGee Street. Two men have been charged.
On Friday his parents will receive an honorary diploma from Booth University College’s faculty of business and administrative studies, said a news release from the office for MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette.
“This senseless act of violence cut short the life of an amazing young man who did not get the opportunity to live out is dream of one day honouring his parents by taking over the family business,” said the release, adding that a celebration will be held Friday at his parents’ bakery.