The parents of a teen who was killed in a home invasion during his senior year of high school will be granted an honorary diploma in his memory Friday.

Jaime Adao, 17, was fatally assaulted on March 3, 2019 by an intruder in his grandmother’s home on McGee Street. Two men have been charged.

On Friday his parents will receive an honorary diploma from Booth University College’s faculty of business and administrative studies, said a news release from the office for MP Robert-Falcon Ouellette.

“This senseless act of violence cut short the life of an amazing young man who did not get the opportunity to live out is dream of one day honouring his parents by taking over the family business,” said the release, adding that a celebration will be held Friday at his parents’ bakery.