WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is closing all play structures inside city-owned parks, and making changes to parking, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, the city says all amenities inside city-owned parks, including picnic structures and all play structures, are closed. City-owned parks will remain open, but residents are reminded to practice physical distancing.

All permits issued to special events and festivals have been suspended until the end of June.

The decision is to help reinforce new recommendations put in place by the province on Friday, where gatherings are now limited to 10 people or less.

The changes take effect Saturday.

PARKING ENFORCEMENT CHANGES

The city also announced changes to parking enforcement on Friday.

According to the release, the city will not be enforcing the parking time limit restrictions in residential areas with parking time restrictions.

The decision was made to accommodate employees who are now required to be home more for self-isolation and working from home requirements.

The city is also offering one hour of free parking at all metered locations through Winnipeg, and adding temporary 15-minute loading zones in various locations Downtown and through the Exchange District.

These changes will also take effect Saturday

Mayor Brian Bowman will discuss the changes during a news conference at 3:15 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will livestream the event on our website.

This is a developing story. More to come.