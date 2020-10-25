WINNIPEG -- Parkview Place, now linked to seventeen COVID-19 deaths, is testing staff and residents in an effort to curb the spread of the virus in the care home.

A spokesperson from Revera, the company that runs the home, told CTV News that the facility has partnered with Dynacare to complete the testing.

“This is a pilot project which we hope will prove useful in helping us control the spread and end this challenging outbreak of COVID-19,” said the spokesperson in an email. “We appreciate the support of the WRHA in approving this Revera-funded solution to accelerate testing of our residents.”

The spokesperson said more than 200 residents have been tested to date at Parkview Place.

The most recent number from the province said 97 residents in the care home have contracted the virus.

STAFF AT PARKVIEW

Revera is also testing all employees at Parkview Place this week via the public health system.

“In areas of high community spread, this can be a valuable tool in helping us identify employees who might be infected but asymptomatic. We truly appreciate the province’s support of this initiative at Parkview Place,” the spokesperson told CTV News.

So far, 26 staff have tested positive for the virus at Parkview Place.

The company said it is advocating for all-staff surveillance testing in all jurisdictions where they operate.