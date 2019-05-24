

CTV Winnipeg





A one-block stretch of Portage Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic for water main renewal work.

Portage Avenue East between Main Street and Westbrook Street will be completely closed to eastbound traffic starting Monday May 27 until Monday, July 8.

Eastbound traffic will be redirected to Lombard Avenue or Pioneer Avenue.

Street parking will be removed, but bike lanes and sidewalks won’t be impacted.

For Transit changes and schedule information, contact 311 or visit www.winnipegtransit.com.