Parts of Manitoba received more than 60 mm of rain over the last few days

The start of the week saw heavy rainfall and strong winds touch down in southern Manitoba, with parts of the province receiving more than 60 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.

According to Environment Canada, over the 36-hour period spanning from Monday to midday Tuesday, Morden received the most rain with 82.7 mm.

Communities that were hit with more than 60 mm include Dominion City (65.5 mm), Gretna (60.2 mm) and Cartwright (60.1 mm).

The weather agency reports that Dugald got 58.5 mm of rain, Stonewall got 57.9 mm, Carman received 55.7 mm, Selkirk was hit with 53.8 mm, and Portage la Prairie got 53.7 mm.

As for Winnipeg, the airport received 52.3 mm of precipitation and The Forks got 41 mm.

However, it wasn’t just heavy rain that touched down in Manitoba, many communities also experienced intense winds.

Environment Canada said winds reached 106 km/h in Minnedosa, and 104 km/h at the Kane Agricultural Site, west of Morris.

In Portage la Prairie, winds got as strong as 100 km/h, while in Dominion City and Altona wind gusts reached 98 km/h.

Brandon experienced wind gusts of 93 km/h, and in Winnipeg they got as strong as 87 km/h.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.