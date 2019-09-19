Winnipeg police have made an arrest after parts were stolen from five school buses in Winnipeg between the beginning of July and Sept. 3 of this year.

Police allege the suspect cut and removed catalytic converters and diesel particulate filters from the buses, which amounted in $56,800 in total losses to the victims.

Officers say the suspect then tried to sell these parts for scrap metal, and licence plates were also stolen during the summer and placed on a vehicle used in the theft. As scrap metal the parts were worth about $500.

Following an investigation by the stolen auto unit, a 38-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested. He is facing numerous charges including three counts of possess goods obtained by crime over $5,000. He was released on a promise to appear in court.