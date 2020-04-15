STONY MOUNTAIN -- One person was airlifted to hospital from Stony Mountain Insitution Wednesday evening.

A spokesperson for STARS Air Ambulance says it was dispatched at about 6:50 p.m. for a patient who was injured in an altercation which involved an edged weapon.

There were no details on the patient who was taken to Health Sciences Centre, or their condition Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. CTV Winnipeg will provide updates as they become available.