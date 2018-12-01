

CTV Winnipeg





Patrik Laine has yet another accolade to add to his name.

The 20-year-old Winnipeg Jets forward has been named the NHL’s First Star of the Month for November.

He came ahead of Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

He is the first Winnipeg Jets player to be selected since the franchise returned to Winnipeg, according to a Winnipeg Jets press release.

This month, Laine became the first player in NHL history to record a hat trick in three different countries.

The first came in a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers in his native Finland on Nov. 1, then again in a 6-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Canadian soil.

Laine scored his third hat trick in the U.S. on Nov. 24 against St. Louis, going beyond that as he fired five goals in Winnipeg’s 8-4 win over the Blues.

Laine became the first NHLer since Johan Franzen in 2011 to score five goals in a game.