A section of Corydon Avenue will be closed for about a week starting on Sunday while the street is paved.

The City of Winnipeg said Eastbound Corydon Avenue between Oxford Street and Rockwood Street will be closed at around 9 a.m. on June 20. The westbound median lane will also be closed.

The city says drivers will need to use other routes while the road is closed, though pedestrians will still have access to the streets.

More information about Winnipeg road closures can be found online.