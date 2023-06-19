Paw-ful lot of dogs: The sale helping dogs get adopted in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Animal Services agency is offering a special sale this week to help reduce the number of dogs in its care.

From June 17 to 21, the organization is holding a ‘Paw-ful Lot of Dogs’ sale.

During this event, all dog adoptions will be $175 and include a pet licence, microchip, spay or neuter, basic shots, foot, and pet health insurance.

Winnipeg Animal Services is putting on this sale as it’s way over capacity. Currently, it has more than 35 dogs in its care; however, the agency’s comfort capacity is 20 pups.

The sale applies to the dogs housed at Winnipeg Animal Services and in foster at Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service stations.

A gallery of some of the pups available for adoption can be found online.