Pedestrian hit by a vehicle dies in hospital: Winnipeg police

A 20-year-old man has died following a car crash in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry area Monday night.

The crash, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, took place just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Bison Drive and Markham Road.

The pedestrian, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed Tuesday morning that the man died from his injuries.

The driver involved in the crash, a 73-year-old man, remained on scene.

Police closed westbound Bison Drive near Markham Road in order to investigate, but as of Tuesday morning, Bison Drive was reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Traffic Division investigators at 204-986-7085.