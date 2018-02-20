Featured
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Bishop Grandin
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 9:37PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 20, 2018 10:15PM CST
One man was taken to hospital Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle in St Vital.
Police say the adult male was crossing southbound on Bishop Grandin at about 8 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle heading east.
Police shut down the busy intersection to investigate.
A bus shelter located at the intersection was shattered.
Police said Tuesday night the man was in stable condition.
No charges have been laid.