

CTV Winnipeg





A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle close to CF Polo Park on Friday, say Winnipeg police.

Officers say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Maroons Rd. and St. James St. around 3:30 p.m.

They believe a vehicle heading south tried to make a turn when it crashed into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

That vehicle struck a 31-year-old woman and a traffic light pole.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators ask that anyone who witnessed the collision contact Crime Stoppers.