Pedestrian killed in collision near Polo Park
Police attend the scene of a crash around Maroons Rd. and St. James St. on Friday, Jan. 11.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, January 12, 2019 12:59PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, January 12, 2019 1:06PM CST
A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle close to CF Polo Park on Friday, say Winnipeg police.
Officers say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Maroons Rd. and St. James St. around 3:30 p.m.
They believe a vehicle heading south tried to make a turn when it crashed into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.
That vehicle struck a 31-year-old woman and a traffic light pole.
She was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.
No other injuries were reported.
Investigators ask that anyone who witnessed the collision contact Crime Stoppers.