    • Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle, police investigating

    Winnipeg police blocked off the southbound lane of Notre Dame Avenue at Cecil Street following a crash involving a pedestrian. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg. Jan. 13, 2024) Winnipeg police blocked off the southbound lane of Notre Dame Avenue at Cecil Street following a crash involving a pedestrian. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg. Jan. 13, 2024)
    The Winnipeg Police Service has confirmed a pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on Notre Dame Avenue over the weekend.

    According to police, the crash took place at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Cecil Street.

    Police said an 18-year-old man from Winnipeg ran in front of a vehicle heading south on Notre Dame and was hit, resulting in life-altering injuries. The driver of the vehicle stopped, got out, called police and provided emergency medical care to the victim until an ambulance arrived.

    The 18-year-old was pronounced dead in hospital.

    The driver remained at the scene and spoke with officers.

    Police continue to investigate, and are asking anyone with more information about the crash, including video or dashcam footage, to call the Traffic Division at 204-986-7085.

