Pedestrian struck by vehicle on McPhillips: police
Police said a pedestrian and a vehicle were involved in a collision Saturday afternoon. (File)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, March 30, 2019 1:58PM CST
Winnipeg police are investigating after a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a single vehicle.
It happened at McPhillips Street and Jarvis Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.
Officers said the intersection is expected to be closed for about three hours. People are asked to avoid the area.
No word on what caused the crash, or the status of those involved.