Health Canada has expanded a recall impacting nearly 30,000 strollers sold in Canada.

The recall affects 13 models of Peg Perego strollers and travel systems with Book model names.

Health Canada said the models are folding strollers with Peg Pergo imprinted on the stroller’s handlebar and bumper bar.

The strollers do not meet latching system requirements for folding strollers because they do not include a safety device to prevent folding that’s separate from the latching system.

Consumers are advised to stop using the strollers and contact Peg Perego Canada Inc. for a kit to retrofit the stroller.

A full list of affected models is available on Health Canada’s website