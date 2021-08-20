WINNIPEG -- The Pembina Trails School Division will require masks for students and staff when the new school year comes into effect.

The school division made the announcement Friday, saying students will need to wear masks in all schools, as well as on school buses.

All staff will also be required to wear masks while at school.

"We will also continue with maintaining physical distancing to the greatest extent possible, cohorting of Kindergarten to Grade Six students and providing handwashing/sanitizing stations throughout our schools," the board of trustees said in a statement posted on the school division's website.

On top of the mask mandate, the school division is requiring all teachers and staff be fully vaccinated, noting this step is following advice from health experts in Manitoba.

Staff who have medical exemptions will still be allowed at schools without being vaccinated.

"The mandating of masks and vaccines follows our guiding principle that these health and safety issues are about kindness, respect and responsibility."

This move comes after the Winnipeg School Division announced a mask mandate earlier on Friday, as well as a vaccine mandate for staff in the Louis Riel School Division on Thursday.

The River East Transcona School Division, St. James Assiniboia School Division, Seven Oaks School Division and the Louis Riel School Division all said mask wearing will be part of the back to do school plan.