The City of Winnipeg is offering free water quality testing to comply with new federal rules on lead levels.

It’s offering the service to people who may have lead water pipes, a release from the city said Monday.

The move comes after the federal government recently reduced the maximum allowable lead level in drinking water to 0.005 mg/L.

“Lead is a common, natural metal found throughout the environment,” the release said. “Lead can be harmful if too much of it enters the body. Pregnant women and children are most at risk of the effects of lead.”

Most Winnipeggers will not be impacted by the new guidelines, as the city’s water source at Shoal Lake has no detectable lead, the city said.

A food-grade phosphoric acid is also used in the treatment process, which reduces pipe corrosion that can add lead to the water supply, the release said.

However, residents who have lead pipes or lead in other parts of their plumbing may have higher lead levels if water sits in the pipes.

Starting Monday, the city said it will be sending letters to those who are known to have lead pipes.

You can also call 3-1-1 to have the city come collect a water sample and provide results within 30 days.

The city also reminds residents that it does not go door-to-door knocking to offer water testing.