Perimeter, highways closed amid poor winter driving conditions and visibility
Parts of Manitoba are experiencing poor winter driving conditions and visibility on Friday morning, forcing closures of the Perimeter and other highways.
The following is a list of road closures for Friday, Jan. 21, 2022:
- Highway 100 from Highway 1 East to Highway 1 West;
- Highway 101 from Highway 1 West to Highway 1 East;
- Highway 8 from the Winnipeg city limits to Highway 67;
- Highway 1's westbound lanes are closed from Headingley to Portage la Prairie.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada loaning $120M to Ukraine in face of Russian aggression
Canada will loan the Ukraine government up to $120 million in the face of Russia's ongoing attempts to destabilize Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.
Ontario reports total of 4,114 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 590 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting that 4,114 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 590 of those patients are in intensive care.
Moderna vaccine recipients have lower risk of breakthrough infections, hospitalization: study
A new study has found that people who received the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine are less likely to experience breakthrough infections and hospitalization compared to those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot.
Nearly 60 per cent of Canadians find it difficult to feed their families, poll finds
A new poll has found that nearly 60 per cent of Canadians are having a hard time providing enough food for their families.The poll from the Angus Reid Institute shows that 57 per cent of Canadians reported having a difficult time feeding their family recently, an increase from 36 per cent when the question was last asked in 2019.
Florida man charged with human smuggling after four bodies found near Canada-U.S. border
A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby, were found in Manitoba near the Canada-U.S. border.
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Louie Anderson, whose more than four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series 'Baskets,' died Friday. He was 68.
Meat Loaf, 'Bat out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his 'Bat Out of Hell' album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as 'Paradise by the Dashboard Light,' 'Two Out of Three Ain't Bad,' and 'I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That),' has died.
Latest research says combination of throat and nose swabs provides better COVID-19 rapid test results: Nova Scotia Health
In a Canadian first, Nova Scotia researchers say COVID-19 rapid tests that include both throat and nose swabs provide greater accuracy in detecting the virus.
Public Health Agency of Canada involved in 'error' on trucker vaccine rules: sources
Turmoil and confusion over whether truckers would remain exempt from the vaccine mandate last week stemmed from bureaucrats misinterpreting policy in more than one federal agency, including the one that co-ordinates Canada's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Canadian Press sources.
Regina
-
Sask. government contingency plan could redeploy provincial employees to healthcare system
The provincial government is working on a contingency plan to redeploy civil servants into the healthcare system, as Omicron continues to spread.
-
'Workers are tired': Sask. public sector unions call on government to impose further COVID-19 restrictions
Unions representing more than 113,000 Saskatchewan workers are pleading with the provincial government to immediately mandate public health measures based on recommendations from the province’s top doctor.
-
'We have been abandoned': Sask. doctor slams Moe's Quebec comparison
Infectious disease physician Dr. Alexander Wong says Premier Scott Moe's Quebec comparison isn't accurate.
Saskatoon
-
Freezing rain makes for slippery start to the day in Saskatoon
Drivers are urged to exercise caution as crews work to de-ice Saskatoon's streets.
-
Upheaval at Saskatoon Lighthouse as executive director is placed on leave
The director at the Lighthouse is on leave, less than a week after the Saskatoon Fire Department revealed it has found dozens of hazards at the shelter.
-
'We have been abandoned': Sask. doctor slams Moe's Quebec comparison
Infectious disease physician Dr. Alexander Wong says Premier Scott Moe's Quebec comparison isn't accurate.
Northern Ontario
-
Community rallies to support five children in northern Ontario who lost both parents
It’s a heart-wrenching story of loss. Five children from Sudbury are living with their aunt in Webbwood after the death of their mother due to complications from pneumonia in early January.
-
Sudbury's new pothole patching machine hits the streets
The state of the roads in Greater Sudbury is a popular topic of conversation, with potholes around the city a constant concern, and officials have high hopes for a new piece of equipment that is expected to help alleviate the problem.
-
Sudbury police investigate Flour Mill area shooting
Sudbury police are investigating a possible shooting in the Flour Mill area that sent one man to hospital early Friday morning.
Edmonton
-
Alberta builds COVID-19 hospital capacity; premier says early indication of Omicron peak
Alberta will create new pandemic response units in Edmonton and Calgary as it augments intensive and non-intensive care beds for an expected hospitalization peak later this month.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler today, melty this weekend
Mild temperatures to start the day. But, we'll cool off through the course of the morning and afternoon.
-
Blend of optimism and caution highlights Canada's COVID-19 forecast
Across Canada a blend of optimism and caution is emerging as provinces and territories revise their strategies for riding out the latest wave of the pandemic.
Toronto
-
'Almost unimaginable:' Police arrest 13-year-old in fatal shooting of fellow teen
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a fellow teen in East York earlier this week.
-
Ontario reports total of 4,114 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 590 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting that 4,114 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 590 of those patients are in intensive care.
-
Ontario set to build first condo school at Toronto waterfront
Toronto’s waterfront is set to welcome Ontario’s first elementary school built inside of a condo building.
Calgary
-
When will Alberta's COVID-19 restrictions end? 'Hopefully soon,' says Kenney
"We're being asked, 'when do all of these restrictions and measures come to an end,'" Kenney said Thursday.
-
Alberta builds COVID-19 hospital capacity; premier says early indication of Omicron peak
Alberta will create new pandemic response units in Edmonton and Calgary as it augments intensive and non-intensive care beds for an expected hospitalization peak later this month.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada loaning $120M to Ukraine in face of Russian aggression
Canada will loan the Ukraine government up to $120 million in the face of Russia's ongoing attempts to destabilize Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec under extreme cold warning as temperatures drop dramatically
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Quebec as temperatures plunge.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for second day in a row with 60 fewer
Quebec reported Friday that 59 more people have died due to COVID-19, as hospitalizations drop by 60, and ICU numbers decrease by 20.
-
Second homeless Montrealer dies during the bitterly cold night
For the second time in ten days, a homeless person was found dead in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
Supply chain issues leaving some grocery shelves in Ottawa and eastern Ontario empty
If you have recently been to a grocery store in the Ottawa area, you might have noticed two things: Prices are going up and supply is going down, leaving some shelves bare.
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Ottawa could see record-breaking cold
It will be a sunny but frigid start to the weekend and Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Ottawa.
-
Ontario reports total of 4,114 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 590 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting that 4,114 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 590 of those patients are in intensive care.
Atlantic
-
Latest research says combination of throat and nose swabs provides better COVID-19 rapid test results: Nova Scotia Health
In a Canadian first, Nova Scotia researchers say COVID-19 rapid tests that include both throat and nose swabs provide greater accuracy in detecting the virus.
-
N.B. doctor accused of breaking COVID-19 rules sues province, RCMP and Facebook
A doctor who says he faced a barrage of hate and racism after being accused of breaking COVID-19 rules in New Brunswick in 2020 is suing the provincial government, the RCMP and Facebook's owner, Meta.
-
N.S. reports three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday, 269 in hospital
Nova Scotia health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports total of 4,114 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 590 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting that 4,114 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 590 of those patients are in intensive care.
-
Main Street in Listowel, Ont. closed after transport truck drives onto sidewalk and into building
Main Street in Listowel, Ont. is closed after a tractor trailer drove up onto the sidewalk and into a building Friday morning.
-
Early morning fire destroys shop at Puslinch Lake
No injuries were reported after a large structure fire on Puslinch Lake Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
Thousands of rapid tests being shipped to B.C. schools: Education Ministry
Schools in British Columbia will soon get rapid antigen tests as a way to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 among staff, including teachers and administrators.
-
Man with history of targeting strangers wanted Canada-wide, Vancouver police say
Police in Vancouver are asking the public for help locating a man wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to his halfway house Wednesday.
-
Shootings that injured 'innocent bystanders' not linked to B.C. gangs: RCMP
Police say a series of shootings reported recently in B.C.'s Lower Mainland are not believed to be tied to the ongoing gang conflict.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. broke energy records for both summer and winter in 2021: BC Hydro
BC Hydro says that energy use saw record-high peaks in both the summer and winter of last year.
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live update
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to hold a rare Friday morning news conference before new case numbers are revealed later this afternoon.
-
NEW
NEW | Veteran curling coach from Victoria heading to Beijing Olympics
Just weeks away from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, the Canadian women’s curling team is ready to rock with the help of a local coaching legend.