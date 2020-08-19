WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Soccer Association said someone involved with the youth soccer community in Winnipeg has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a written statement, Héctor Vergara, the executive director of the soccer association, said a public health officer has been assigned by the province to conduct contact tracing.

When asked by CTV News, Vergara would not clarify whether this individual was a player, a coach, a ref, or someone else connected to the program.

"The matter is with the health authorities. We will not make a comment until we get their direction," he said.

The soccer association said it is urging members to continue to follow the 'Return to Participate' guidelines and recommendations around sanitizing, social distancing and self-assessing.

"The health authorities will be proactive in taking the necessary steps, and as soon as we learn more from them, we will notify the Manitoba soccer membership in regard to any upcoming events or the Return to Participate guidelines," a statement posted to social media reads.

